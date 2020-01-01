Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,094KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4433067
  • Stock #: P9366
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE1K3043222
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Bold and beautiful, this 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback boasts exemplary craftsmanship. Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Tv Tuner Pre-Wiring.*Packages That Make Driving the Toyota Corolla Hatchback An Experience*Trip Computer, Tires: P195/65R15 All Season -inc: T125/70D17 temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Toyota Corolla Hatchback!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

