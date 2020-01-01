Bold and beautiful, this 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback boasts exemplary craftsmanship. Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Tv Tuner Pre-Wiring.*Packages That Make Driving the Toyota Corolla Hatchback An Experience*Trip Computer, Tires: P195/65R15 All Season -inc: T125/70D17 temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Toyota Corolla Hatchback!

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering

Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Lane Keeping Assist

Smart Device Integration

