$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE SPECIAL BUY | FLEET LIQUIDATION

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE SPECIAL BUY | FLEET LIQUIDATION

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

  9,306KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5129555
  Stock #: F35BM4
  VIN: 2T1BURHE1KC179479
Exterior Colour
Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

LIKE NEW, UNDER 10,000 KM
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY BEFORE THEY ARE GONE!
FINANCE FOR ONLY $119 BW PLUS TAX

Very well equipped with Heated Premium Seats, Back Up Camera, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control!

6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers plus lots more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-XXXX

204-661-9555

