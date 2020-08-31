Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

40,367 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Kia

204-269-1600

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

40,367KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5769057
  • Stock #: 19TC68496
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1KC168496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19TC68496
  • Mileage 40,367 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Shop from home with ease - view our entire current inventory, live chat with our sales team, view current promotions, operating hours and much more at www.winnipegkia.com. Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
CVT Transmission
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Email Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

