2019 Toyota Corolla

45,861 KM

$20,777

+ tax & licensing
$20,777

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$20,777

+ taxes & licensing

45,861KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6423715
  Stock #: 5380
  VIN: 2T1BURHE1KC149267

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 5380
  Mileage 45,861 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota Corolla SE FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V One Owner, Local Trade, Clean Carfax, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Corolla SE Grade, Corolla Upgrade Package, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Discs, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Fabric Seat Trim w/SofTex Leatherette Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Theft
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

