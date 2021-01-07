+ taxes & licensing
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota Corolla SE FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V One Owner, Local Trade, Clean Carfax, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Corolla SE Grade, Corolla Upgrade Package, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Discs, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Fabric Seat Trim w/SofTex Leatherette Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
