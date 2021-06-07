Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

66,084 KM

$17,895

+ tax & licensing
$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE Bluetooth | Rear View Camera | Heated Seats

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE Bluetooth | Rear View Camera | Heated Seats

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

66,084KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7218806
  • Stock #: F3YP35
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXKC170778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,084 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota Corolla LE 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT FWD Gray

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Bluetooth, Cruise Control, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

