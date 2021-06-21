Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

31,706 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

31,706KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7423592
  • Stock #: F444HF
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9KC200322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,706 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote
Distance Pacing
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

