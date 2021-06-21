2019 Toyota Corolla

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 7 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: F444HF

VIN: 2T1BURHE9KC200322

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Galactic Aqua Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 31,706 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Trunk-Release-Remote Distance Pacing Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

