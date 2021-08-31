Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

49,158 KM

Details Description Features

$19,982

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

SE Barcelona Red! Local!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$19,982

+ taxes & licensing

49,158KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7900770
  • Stock #: F49HXX
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7KC242133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment, driver seat fore/aft, driver headrest-vertical, passenger seat fore/aft, passenger seat recline and passenger headrest-vertical
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
80 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

