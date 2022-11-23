2019 Toyota Corolla

Sale $24,904 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 3 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

9435093 Stock #: F4UKM9

F4UKM9 VIN: 2T1BURHE7KC227888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 11,353 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 80 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Floor mats glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fixed Rear Head Restraints Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Analog Appearance Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense P Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

