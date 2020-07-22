2019 Toyota Highlander

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
External temperature display
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Energy absorbing steering column
Driver Information System
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Auxiliary audio input: USB
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Third row headrests: adjustable
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Heated windshield wiper rests
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front
Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
Impact sensor: door unlock
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm
Fuel economy display: range
Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
Storage: sunglasses holder
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Headlight bezel color: smoked chrome
Pre-collision warning system: visual warning
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Headlights: auto high beam dimmer
Side curtain airbags: rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
Radio: touch screen display
Emergency locking retractors: rear
Side curtain airbags: third row
Front airbags: passenger seat cushion
Storage: grocery bag holder
Emergency locking retractors: third row
Third row seat folding: split
Pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection
