Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

AWD V6 - Locally Owned w/ Warranty!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

AWD V6 - Locally Owned w/ Warranty!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 5610828
  2. 5610828
  3. 5610828
  4. 5610828
  5. 5610828
  6. 5610828
  7. 5610828
  8. 5610828
  9. 5610828
  10. 5610828
  11. 5610828
  12. 5610828
  13. 5610828
  14. 5610828
  15. 5610828
  16. 5610828
  17. 5610828
  18. 5610828
  19. 5610828
  20. 5610828
  21. 5610828
  22. 5610828
  23. 5610828
  24. 5610828
  25. 5610828
  26. 5610828
  27. 5610828
  28. 5610828
  29. 5610828
  30. 5610828
  31. 5610828
  32. 5610828
  33. 5610828
  34. 5610828
  35. 5610828
  36. 5610828
  37. 5610828
  38. 5610828
  39. 5610828
Contact Seller

$35,600

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5610828
  • Stock #: SCV4449
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFH0KS961794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV4449
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Trip Computer
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Retained Accessory Power
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Conversation mirror
Solar-tinted glass
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Armrests: rear folding
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
In-Dash CD: single disc
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front headrests: 2
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Heated windshield wiper rests
Storage: front seatback
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Rear headrests: 3
Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear wiper: with washer
Rear air conditioning zones: single
4WD type: on demand
Autonomous braking
Rear bumper color: black
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Mudguards: front
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Reading lights: rear
Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Grille color: silver
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Rear seat: sliding
Trip odometer: 2
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row headrests: 3
Third row seat folding: flat
Steering ratio: 16.0
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Headlights: halogen
Storage: in floor
Window defogger: rear
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm
Mudguards: rear
Fuel economy display: range
Infotainment: Entune
Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
Rear vents: third row
Storage: sunglasses holder
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Assist handle: rear
Axle ratio: 3.00
Headlight bezel color: smoked chrome
Pre-collision warning system: visual warning
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Headlights: auto high beam dimmer
Cupholders: rear
Side curtain airbags: rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
Radio: touch screen display
Radio: voice operated
Emergency locking retractors: rear
Cupholders: third row
Side curtain airbags: third row
Crumple zones: rear
Front airbags: passenger seat cushion
Storage: grocery bag holder
Emergency locking retractors: third row
Third row seat folding: split
Pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2015 Volkswagen Beet...
 69,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 49,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry LE...
 77,000 KM
$14,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory