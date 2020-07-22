2019 Toyota Highlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Clock Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Conversation mirror Solar-tinted glass Radio: AM/FM Safety brake pedal system Rear Brake Type: Disc Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Auxiliary audio input: USB In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Rear spoiler color: body-color Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Armrests: rear folding Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Third row headrests: adjustable Spare wheel type: steel In-Dash CD: single disc Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Front headrests: 2 Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Heated windshield wiper rests Storage: front seatback Rear air conditioning: independently controlled Seatbelt warning sensor: front Side mirrors: integrated turn signals Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Auxiliary audio input: jack Rear headrests: 3 Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Power windows: safety reverse Rear seat folding: flat Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Wheel spokes: 5 Rear wiper: with washer Rear air conditioning zones: single 4WD type: on demand Autonomous braking Rear bumper color: black Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Mudguards: front Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Reading lights: rear Impact sensor: fuel cut-off Interior accents: metallic-tone Grille color: silver Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Front brake diameter: 12.9 Rear brake diameter: 12.2 Rear seat: sliding Trip odometer: 2 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control Power outlet(s): two 12V front Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row headrests: 3 Third row seat folding: flat Steering ratio: 16.0 Impact absorbing seats: dual front Headlights: halogen Storage: in floor Window defogger: rear Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm Mudguards: rear Fuel economy display: range Infotainment: Entune Warnings and reminders: maintenance due Rear vents: third row Storage: sunglasses holder Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm Assist handle: rear Axle ratio: 3.00 Headlight bezel color: smoked chrome Pre-collision warning system: visual warning Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Headlights: auto high beam dimmer Cupholders: rear Side curtain airbags: rear Steering wheel mounted controls: phone Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control Radio: touch screen display Radio: voice operated Emergency locking retractors: rear Cupholders: third row Side curtain airbags: third row Crumple zones: rear Front airbags: passenger seat cushion Storage: grocery bag holder Emergency locking retractors: third row Third row seat folding: split Pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection

