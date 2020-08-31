Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

33,424 KM

Details Description Features

$35,754

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,754

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5784960
Contact Seller

$35,754

+ taxes & licensing

33,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5784960
  • Stock #: F3KPE3
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFH4KS974614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3KPE3
  • Mileage 33,424 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 37,776 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla CE
 150,434 KM
$7,996 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q60 2.0T
 30,194 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory