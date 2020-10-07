Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

41,389 KM

Details Description Features

$42,491

+ tax & licensing
$42,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE SE AWD

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE SE AWD

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$42,491

+ taxes & licensing

41,389KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5919180
  • Stock #: F3N4GC
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH3KS592876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 41,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes - LED fog lights and black SE badges, grille and headlight surrounds, sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, comes with an 8.0-inch display audio system, navigation, power front passenger seat, leather upholstery, passive keyless entry and much more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Distance Pacing

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

