2019 Toyota Highlander

44,270 KM

Details

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

44,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6017991
  • Stock #: F3NGUB
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH1KS569564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,270 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota Highlander XLE SE Package Celestial Silver Metallic AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder


Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, Push Button Start, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Captain Seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
audio auxiliary input jack
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
EASYSPEAK
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8" display screen
multifunctional steering wh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

