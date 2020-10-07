Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

46,000 KM

Details Description

$34,600

+ tax & licensing
$34,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

LE Plus AWD - Safety Sense, Backup Cam

2019 Toyota Highlander

LE Plus AWD - Safety Sense, Backup Cam

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$34,600

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6044817
  • Stock #: SCV4506
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFH9KS949594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Predawn Gray Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** EXCELLENT WESTERN HISTORY *** 8 PASSENGER AWD!! *** TOYOTA WARRANTY & SAFETY SENSE!! *** Equipped with All-Wheel Drive this picture perfect family vehicle is ready to tackle long road trips, camping or any other task you throw its way! Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense that will give you peace of mind with features like Pre-Collision Warning System w/ Pedestrian Detection......Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist......Dynamic Adaptive Cruise Control......Automatic High Beams......And all the other features you need like a REAR VIEW CAMERA......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Doors, Locks, Mirrors)......Hill Descent Control......Automatic 4x4 / 4WD System......Heated Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Select-able Driving Modes (Snow, Eco)......Designated Rear Climate Control......Rear Seat Charging Ports......Folding Rear Seats provide TONS of storage space!......3.5L V6 Engine!......8-Speed Automatic Transmission......Roof Racks.....Dark Tinted Windows......and 18-Inch Two Tone Alloys!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory TOYOTA WARRANTY, and custom fit Highlander Mats. Nice low 46,000 KMs! Priced to sell at $34,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

