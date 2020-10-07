Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

14,264 KM

$46,412

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE Nightshade Package

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE Nightshade Package

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

14,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6157176
  • Stock #: F3N7UM
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH6KS960418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,264 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota Highlander XLE Blizzard Pearl AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Cargo Liner, 3rd row seats: split-bench, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 19" Black Alloy.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Distance Pacing

Buy From Home Available!

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

