+ taxes & licensing
204-889-3700
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE Blizzard Pearl AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Cargo Liner, 3rd row seats: split-bench, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 19" Black Alloy.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6