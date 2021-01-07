Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

28,896 KM

Details Description Features

$44,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

Limited Leather - Heated Seats - Cooled Seats - Bluetooth - Back-Up Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

Limited Leather - Heated Seats - Cooled Seats - Bluetooth - Back-Up Cam

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 6590572
  2. 6590572
  3. 6590572
  4. 6590572
  5. 6590572
  6. 6590572
  7. 6590572
  8. 6590572
  9. 6590572
  10. 6590572
  11. 6590572
  12. 6590572
  13. 6590572
  14. 6590572
  15. 6590572
  16. 6590572
  17. 6590572
  18. 6590572
  19. 6590572
Contact Seller
Sale

$44,880

+ taxes & licensing

28,896KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6590572
  • Stock #: F3UKMA
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFHXKS959950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,896 KM

Vehicle Description

My buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
audio auxiliary input jack
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
12 Speakers
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
EASYSPEAK
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
8" display screen
multifunctional steerin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2018 Honda CR-V EX A...
 34,779 KM
$27,880 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX S...
 31,885 KM
$21,880 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 33,372 KM
$19,410 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory