2019 Toyota Highlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Audio input Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel auto sound levelizer (ASL) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror audio auxiliary input jack Distance Pacing Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag 12 Speakers Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 USB CHARGING PORTS EASYSPEAK Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA 8" display screen multifunctional steerin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.