2019 Toyota Highlander

25,221 KM

Details Description Features

$45,899

+ tax & licensing
$45,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

Limited Low Kilometers!

2019 Toyota Highlander

Limited Low Kilometers!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$45,899

+ taxes & licensing

25,221KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7446419
  • Stock #: F45467
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH1KS973302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F45467
  • Mileage 25,221 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Highlander has the perfect history. Local One Owner lease return! Extremely classy Blizzard white on brown interior.
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
audio auxiliary input jack
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
12 Speakers
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
EASYSPEAK
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
8" display screen
multifunctional steerin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

