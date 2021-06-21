2019 Toyota Highlander

$45,899 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 2 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7446419

Stock #: F45467

F45467 VIN: 5TDDZRFH1KS973302

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F45467

Mileage 25,221 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Audio input Air Bag-Passenger Sensor auto sound levelizer (ASL) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror audio auxiliary input jack Distance Pacing Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag 12 Speakers Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 USB CHARGING PORTS EASYSPEAK Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System -inc: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA 8" display screen multifunctional steerin

