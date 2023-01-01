Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

36,971 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Hybrid LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

36,971KM
Used
  • Stock #: F53XA7
  • VIN: 2T3BWRFV3KW006758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
TBD Axle Ratio
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,231 kgs (4,920 lbs)
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: transmission cooler
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electronically Driven on intake cam, (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), Atkinson ...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
548.8 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manual adjustable driver seat, driver seat manual adjustable lumbar support, driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, driver seat manual adjustable cushion height and p...
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents, weather, Slacker, Yelp, sports, stocks, fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required), Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers, 7" dis...

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Sports
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Slacker
Yelp
stocks
weather
RAV4 Hybrid LE Grade
driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline
Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription)
works w/Apple CarPlay
Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents
fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required)
shark fin type antenna
7" display screen
1 USB input and 1 aux input
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manual adjustable driver seat
driver seat manual adjustable lumbar support
driver seat manual adjustable cushion height and passenger manual seat adjustments

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

