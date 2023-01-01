$41,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 9 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10373766

10373766 Stock #: F58GGU

F58GGU VIN: 2T3D1RFV4KC007068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F58GGU

Mileage 63,981 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 55 L Fuel Tank 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.177 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,134 kgs (4,705 lbs) Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and transmission cooler Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Value Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam, (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam, direct-injection, 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), heavy-duty battery,... Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 492.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Sunroof tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Chrome Grille w/Body-Colour Surround Tires: P235/55R19 All Season -inc: compact spare tire (T165/90D18AL) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo rear window defogger Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated rear seats Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver seat power adjustable lumbar support, driver seat power adjustable recline/incline, driver seat power adjustable fore/aft, driver seat power adjustable variable cu... Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material 8" display screen Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Birds Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ics) w/Ipa Front And Rear Parking Sensors Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls 11 Speakers Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio w/Navigation -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including Slacker, Yelp, sports, stocks, fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required), Entune Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emer... Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Telematics Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Sports Dual Shift Mode Transmission Sirius XM Yelp stocks Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat EMBEDDED TRAFFIC AND WEATHER 8 Spd Automatic Transmission works w/Apple CarPlay stolen vehicle locator fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required) shark fin type antenna audio auxiliary input jack and 1 front USB audio input Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio w/Navigation -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including Slacker Entune Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification 3 years of map updates (maximum of 3 updates) Emergency Assistance button (SOS) and Enhanced Roadside Assistance (3 year subscription) Entune Destination Assist (6 month subscription) premium JBL audio w/Clari-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.