$37,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD Hybrid | HTD Seats, Remote Start, No Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,125 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD Hybrid| Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Remote Starter, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Lease Return, Well Serviced, Clean Title, No Claims, No Accidents!
