The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2019 Toyota RAV4

95,407 KM

Details Description Features

$32,798

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

12218031

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$32,798

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,407KM
VIN 2T3RWRFVXKW010191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: transmission cooler
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

2019 Toyota RAV4