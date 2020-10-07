Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

24,612 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

XLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

24,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5938155
  • Stock #: F3KFNT
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV3KC037863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KFNT
  • Mileage 24,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Power Tailgate
Lane Departure Alert
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitors
Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
Power Moonroof
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

