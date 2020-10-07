Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

44,442 KM

$29,777

+ tax & licensing
$29,777

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE | 1 Owner |

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE | 1 Owner |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$29,777

+ taxes & licensing

44,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5941725
  • Stock #: P9682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P9682
  • Mileage 44,442 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota RAV4 has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.*Critics Agree*KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.*Drive Your Toyota RAV4 LE in Luxury with These Packages*Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire (165/80_17ST), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel.*Visit Us Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

