2019 Toyota RAV4

25,506 KM

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

XLE PREMIUM PKG

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

25,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6010602
  • Stock #: F3NE14
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV8KW037565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 2719 kilometers below market average! Silver Sky 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, Tonneau Cover, 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 8-Way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat w/Memory System, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, SofTex Leather Seat Trim.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

