2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail Midnight AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, Tonneau Cover, Cargo Liner, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
