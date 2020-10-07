Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

23,573 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,573KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6125724
  • Stock #: F3NX5B
  • VIN: 2T3J1RFV4KW021425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,573 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail Midnight AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, Tonneau Cover, Cargo Liner, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing
Seat(s)-Cooled Front

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

