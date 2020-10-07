Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

49,509 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

LE

LE

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

49,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6132357
  • Stock #: F3ADNM
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV7KC012000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3ADNM
  • Mileage 49,509 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Sports
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Slacker
Yelp
stocks
weather
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription)
works w/Apple CarPlay
Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents
fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required)
shark fin type antenn

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

