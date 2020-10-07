Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

