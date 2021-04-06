Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

22,540 KM

Details Description Features

$31,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE Just arrived!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE Just arrived!

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6841043
Contact Seller

$31,887

+ taxes & licensing

22,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6841043
  • Stock #: F3WYF7
  • VIN: 2T3BWRFV8KW006769

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3WYF7
  • Mileage 22,540 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Sports
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Slacker
Yelp
stocks
weather
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription)
works w/Apple CarPlay
Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents
fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required)
7" displa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 SE ...
 30,467 KM
$28,510 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST Jus...
 94,456 KM
$27,887 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 SE ...
 70,843 KM
$26,510 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory