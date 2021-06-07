$30,997 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 1 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7192376

7192376 Stock #: F41JJ5

F41JJ5 VIN: 2T3B1RFV0KC053746

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,176 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Sports Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Slacker Yelp stocks weather All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription) works w/Apple CarPlay Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required) shark fin type antenn 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.