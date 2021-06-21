Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

12,847 KM

Details Description Features

$37,245

+ tax & licensing
$37,245

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$37,245

+ taxes & licensing

12,847KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7441829
  • Stock #: F45186
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFVXKW028442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Certified.


CARFAX Canada One Owner


2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 8-Speed Automatic AWD 08x8-Blueprint

Apple Car Play, K7-Ivory, 11 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, RAV4 Limited Grade, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SofTex Leather Seat Trim, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Sports
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Yelp
stocks
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
stolen vehicle locator
fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required)
Premium Synthetic Interior
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio w/Navigation -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including Slacker
Entune Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification
emergen
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

