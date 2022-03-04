Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

14,628 KM

Details Description Features

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE* AWD/Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/HEATED SEATS

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE* AWD/Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

14,628KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8462364
  • Stock #: 25476
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV5KW029974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25476
  • Mileage 14,628 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, ONLY 14,628 km * BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** This 2019 Toyota RAV 4 LE offers more than just RELIABILITY. Well equipped with SOLID INTERIOR and COMFORTABLE RIDE. Features includes BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-XXXX

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
