Listing ID: 9148447

9148447 Stock #: F4TCC6

F4TCC6 VIN: 2T3B1RFV1KW057187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 42,127 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 55 L Fuel Tank 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic 3.177 Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and transmission cooler GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,610 lbs) Quasi-Dual Exhaust Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Value Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam, (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam, direct-injection, 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), heavy-duty battery,... Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 508.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, driver seat manual adjustable cushion height, passenger seat recline and passenger seat fore/aft Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/body-colour surround Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire (165/80_17ST) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents, weather, Slacker, Yelp, sports, stocks, fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required), Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, shark fin type ant... Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks aux audio input jack Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Sports Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Slacker Yelp stocks weather Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription) works w/Apple CarPlay Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required) shark fin type antenn Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

