Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 4dr FWD Passenger Van

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 4dr FWD Passenger Van

Location

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

204-416-2277

  1. 4786518
  2. 4786518
  3. 4786518
  4. 4786518
  5. 4786518
  6. 4786518
  7. 4786518
  8. 4786518
  9. 4786518
  10. 4786518
  11. 4786518
  12. 4786518
  13. 4786518
  14. 4786518
  15. 4786518
  16. 4786518
  17. 4786518
  18. 4786518
Contact Seller

$29,890

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,113KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4786518
  • Stock #: 19ts96376
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC8KS996376
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
2019 Toyota SiennaLE 4dr FWD 8 Passenger Van Back up Camera , Blue tooth,Sterring Wheel Mounted Controls , Front Heated Seats
**Cash Price $29890.00 DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING SAVE $1000.00 oac

Welcome to We Sell Autos home of the best priced pre-owned vehicles in Manitoba! Contact us today and check out why we are Manitoba's best Pre-Owned dealership. :) We also offer full service and detailing to every make and model. Just drop by today to experience the We Sell Autos difference!!

All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report.
A Division of Donvito automotive Group

*Price does not include PST & GST. Dealer Permit #4784


*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with We Sell Autos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From We Sell Autos

2016 Acura MDX Nav P...
 87,910 KM
$29,890 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS 4...
 93,278 KM
$15,890 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Evoq...
 51,702 KM
$32,980 + tax & lic
We Sell Autos

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-416-XXXX

(click to show)

204-416-2277

Send A Message