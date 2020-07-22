Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Sienna

56,777 KM

Details Description Features

$31,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5604777
  3. 5604777
  4. 5604777
  5. 5604777
  6. 5604777
  7. 5604777
  8. 5604777
  9. 5604777
  10. 5604777
  11. 5604777
  12. 5604777
  13. 5604777
  14. 5604777
  15. 5604777
  16. 5604777
  17. 5604777
  18. 5604777
  19. 5604777
  20. 5604777
  21. 5604777
  22. 5604777
  23. 5604777
  24. 5604777
  25. 5604777
  26. 5604777
  27. 5604777
  28. 5604777
  29. 5604777
  30. 5604777
Contact Seller

$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

56,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5604777
  • Stock #: F3AGE2
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC0KS008393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Stock # F3AGE2
  • Mileage 56,777 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 RAM 1500 SLT
 57,056 KM
$29,854 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 19,942 KM
$44,848 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry LE
 93,515 KM
$15,878 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory