2019 Toyota Sienna

63,298 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,298KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5843982
  Stock #: 0966
  VIN: 5TDKZ3DC0KS009320

  Exterior Colour Super White (White)
  Interior Colour Light Grey (L)
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0966
  • Mileage 63,298 KM

JUST IN 2019 TOYOTA SIENNA LE 3.5L THESE ARE ONE OF THE BEST VANS ON THE MARKET AND AT THIS PLATINUM PRICE IT WON'T LAST LONG. FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION STILL HAS FACTORY WARRANTY SO THERE IS NOTHING WORRY ABOUT ALSO HAS A CLEAN CARFAX WHICH IS REALLY NICE TOO KNOW. COME IN TODAY AND HAVE A LOOK WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU.

OAC.
WE DEAL WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT APPLY TODAY.

Compass
Diversity antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Door auto-latch
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
75 L Fuel Tank
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
3.003 Axle Ratio
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Passenger Seat
Toyota Safety Sense P
Tires: P235/60R17 All Season -inc: temporary spare
Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
6 Speakers w/8" Display Screen
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, driver seat fore/aft, driver power lumbar support, driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustable, driver foldable armrest, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger se...
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

