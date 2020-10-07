2019 Toyota Sienna

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Diversity antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera SPLASH GUARDS Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Rear centre armrest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Door auto-latch Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Vinyl Door Trim Insert 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Power Sliding Rear Doors Battery w/Run Down Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Distance Pacing Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs) Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 75 L Fuel Tank Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) 3.003 Axle Ratio Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material Passenger Seat Toyota Safety Sense P Tires: P235/60R17 All Season -inc: temporary spare Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 6 Speakers w/8" Display Screen Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, driver seat fore/aft, driver power lumbar support, driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustable, driver foldable armrest, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger se... Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.