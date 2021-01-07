Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

58,397 KM

$42,248

+ tax & licensing
$42,248

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 TRD SPORT UPGRADE Package

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 TRD SPORT UPGRADE Package

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$42,248

+ taxes & licensing

58,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6435661
  Stock #: F3T517
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BN4KX039133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.

2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Silver Sky Metallic

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Phone Charger, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Navigation System, Power windows, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Distance Pacing

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

