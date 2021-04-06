2019 Toyota Tacoma

$42,888 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 0 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6841040

6841040 Stock #: F3X212

F3X212 VIN: 5TFDZ5BNXKX041257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,008 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Exterior Trailer Hitch tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Bluetooth Capability Integrated XM Satellite Radio Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing Audio Aux Input dual USB audio input Radio: Deluxe Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack 6.1" monitor and advanced voice recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.