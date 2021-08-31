Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Tacoma

63,791 KM

Details Description Features

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 4x4 | NAVI | LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 4x4 | NAVI | LOCAL

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 7861239
  2. 7861239
  3. 7861239
  4. 7861239
  5. 7861239
  6. 7861239
  7. 7861239
  8. 7861239
  9. 7861239
  10. 7861239
  11. 7861239
  12. 7861239
  13. 7861239
  14. 7861239
  15. 7861239
  16. 7861239
  17. 7861239
  18. 7861239
  19. 7861239
  20. 7861239
  21. 7861239
  22. 7861239
  23. 7861239
  24. 7861239
  25. 7861239
  26. 7861239
  27. 7861239
  28. 7861239
  29. 7861239
Contact Seller

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

63,791KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7861239
  • Stock #: F49NVX
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN7KX205982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,791 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad Double Cab 4WD just came in! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Built-in Engine starter, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation System and so much more!

This Toyota Tacoma only has One Owner Reported!


*** DRIVETRAIN ***

3.5 Litre, V6 Engine with 278 hp @ 6000 rpm & 265 lb.ft. of Torque @ 4600 rpm, Atkinson Cycle V6 with D-4S Fuel Injection
Payload: 450 kg (1000 lb)6
Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence, Sequential Multiport Electronic Fuel Injection, Engine Oil Cooler, Upgraded Alternator
One-Touch Part Time 4WD with Electronically Controlled Transfer Case, Automatic Limited Slip Differential
6-Speed, Automatic, Super Electronically Controlled Transmission, Lock-Up Torque Converter
Independent Front Coil Spring Suspension, Double-Wishbone with Stabilizer Bar, Multi-Leaf Rear Spring Suspension
Front & Rear Bilstein Shock Absorbers
Combined City & Highway Rating 11.9 L/100km 24 mpg7


*** ENTERTAINMENT & CONNECTIVITY ***

7" Touch Panel Display Audio with Navigation, 6-Speakers
Integrated SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, Gracenote® Album Cover Art
Dual USB Input Ports, Auxiliary Input Jack, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone Connectivity & Wireless Audio Streaming, Phone Book Access
Integrated GoPro® Windshield Mount
4.2" TFT Multi-Information Display, Backup Camera
Push Button Start, Smart Key System


*** INTERIOR ***

TRD Grade Fabric Seat Material, Heated Front Bucket Seats
60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat with Fold-Up Seat Cushions
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob


*** EXTERIOR ***

5-Foot Cargo Bed
TRD Decals
Heated, Power Adjustable Side View Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals
Black Fender Flares, Mesh Black Chrome Grille Surround
120 Volt (400 Watt) Cargo Bed AC Power Outlet, Composite (SMC) Cargo Bed, Cargo Bed Tie-Downs, Tie-Down Cleats (Set of 4)
Class IV Towing Hitch Receiver, 7-Pin Connector
Fuel Tank & Transfer Case Protector Plate
Easy Lower & Lift Tailgate, Removable Locking Tailgate
Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Projector Style Low Beam Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lights
16" TRD Off-Road Aluminum Alloy Wheels & P265/70R16 All-Terrain Tires


*** SAFETY ***
Trailer-Sway Controller, Hill-start Assist Control



Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.91 Axle Ratio
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Exhaust
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
2 Skid Plates
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
992# Maximum Payload
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft and seat recline adjustment
4-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Tires: P265/70R16 AS/AT -inc: full size spare tire
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: Premium Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, dual USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, navigation system, 7" monitor and advanced voice recognition
Tacoma TRD Off Road Grade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2015 Honda Fit LX | ...
 89,923 KM
$15,450 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX A...
 31,809 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Spo...
 54,541 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory