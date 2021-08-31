+ taxes & licensing
This Local 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad Double Cab 4WD just came in! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Built-in Engine starter, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation System and so much more!
This Toyota Tacoma only has One Owner Reported!
*** DRIVETRAIN ***
3.5 Litre, V6 Engine with 278 hp @ 6000 rpm & 265 lb.ft. of Torque @ 4600 rpm, Atkinson Cycle V6 with D-4S Fuel Injection
Payload: 450 kg (1000 lb)6
Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence, Sequential Multiport Electronic Fuel Injection, Engine Oil Cooler, Upgraded Alternator
One-Touch Part Time 4WD with Electronically Controlled Transfer Case, Automatic Limited Slip Differential
6-Speed, Automatic, Super Electronically Controlled Transmission, Lock-Up Torque Converter
Independent Front Coil Spring Suspension, Double-Wishbone with Stabilizer Bar, Multi-Leaf Rear Spring Suspension
Front & Rear Bilstein Shock Absorbers
Combined City & Highway Rating 11.9 L/100km 24 mpg7
*** ENTERTAINMENT & CONNECTIVITY ***
7" Touch Panel Display Audio with Navigation, 6-Speakers
Integrated SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, Gracenote® Album Cover Art
Dual USB Input Ports, Auxiliary Input Jack, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone Connectivity & Wireless Audio Streaming, Phone Book Access
Integrated GoPro® Windshield Mount
4.2" TFT Multi-Information Display, Backup Camera
Push Button Start, Smart Key System
*** INTERIOR ***
TRD Grade Fabric Seat Material, Heated Front Bucket Seats
60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat with Fold-Up Seat Cushions
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
*** EXTERIOR ***
5-Foot Cargo Bed
TRD Decals
Heated, Power Adjustable Side View Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals
Black Fender Flares, Mesh Black Chrome Grille Surround
120 Volt (400 Watt) Cargo Bed AC Power Outlet, Composite (SMC) Cargo Bed, Cargo Bed Tie-Downs, Tie-Down Cleats (Set of 4)
Class IV Towing Hitch Receiver, 7-Pin Connector
Fuel Tank & Transfer Case Protector Plate
Easy Lower & Lift Tailgate, Removable Locking Tailgate
Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Projector Style Low Beam Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lights
16" TRD Off-Road Aluminum Alloy Wheels & P265/70R16 All-Terrain Tires
*** SAFETY ***
Trailer-Sway Controller, Hill-start Assist Control
