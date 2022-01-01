Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Tacoma

73,916 KM

Details Description Features

$50,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 TRD Sport w/Heated Seats & Remote Start *Local *

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 TRD Sport w/Heated Seats & Remote Start *Local *

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 8108626
  2. 8108626
  3. 8108626
  4. 8108626
  5. 8108626
  6. 8108626
Contact Seller

$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

73,916KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8108626
  • Stock #: 258380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,916 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2021 BMW 4 Series 43...
 24,366 KM
$65,000 + tax & lic
2020 Audi S5 Coupe T...
 24,188 KM
$76,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 45,991 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory