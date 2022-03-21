Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Tacoma

52,000 KM

Details Description

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport - NAV, HTD LTHR, SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport - NAV, HTD LTHR, SUNROOF!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 8839760
  2. 8839760
  3. 8839760
  4. 8839760
  5. 8839760
  6. 8839760
  7. 8839760
  8. 8839760
  9. 8839760
  10. 8839760
  11. 8839760
  12. 8839760
  13. 8839760
  14. 8839760
  15. 8839760
  16. 8839760
  17. 8839760
  18. 8839760
  19. 8839760
  20. 8839760
  21. 8839760
  22. 8839760
  23. 8839760
  24. 8839760
  25. 8839760
  26. 8839760
  27. 8839760
  28. 8839760
  29. 8839760
  30. 8839760
  31. 8839760
  32. 8839760
  33. 8839760
  34. 8839760
  35. 8839760
  36. 8839760
  37. 8839760
  38. 8839760
Contact Seller

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8839760
  • Stock #: GT7570
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5KX039139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7570
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FULLY LOADED LOW K TRD SPORT! w/ extras!!! ONLY 52,000KM!! *** HEATED LEATHER + SUNROOF + NAVIGATION + REMOTE START + FLARES + HARD FOLDING TONNEAU !!! *** LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE, and extremely well maintained!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport comes with all original books and manuals, balance of Factory 5 YR TOYOTA WARRANTY, and custom-fit all-weather Tacoma mats! Yes, Really, ONLY 52,000KM! Just $46,800 with dealer-arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2015 Lincoln Navigat...
 51,000 KM
$48,800 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 30,000 KM
$34,600 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Expedition...
 45,000 KM
$81,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory