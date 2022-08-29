2019 Toyota Tacoma

$49,900 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 8 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 39,806 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Single Exhaust Solid Axle rear suspension Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 3.909 Axle Ratio Auto Locking Hubs 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 80 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain... 430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel integrated storage Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Regular Composite Box Style Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Body-Coloured Fender Flares Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Locking glove box 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4-Way Passenger Seat Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat 4-Way Driver Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense P Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: Deluxe Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, dual USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" monitor and advanced voice recognition Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather TACOMA TRD SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Navigation System, 7" display screen, Garage Door Opener, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS), Smart Key System, Coloured Grille, TRD Decals, Wheel Locks, LED Daytime Running Lights, Dual-Zone Air Conditioning, Wheels: 17...

