2019 Toyota Tacoma

60,835 KM

Details

$43,556

+ tax & licensing
$43,556

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 TRD Sport

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 TRD Sport

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$43,556

+ taxes & licensing

60,835KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9635596
  Stock #: F4Y2AA
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7KX041488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4Y2AA
  • Mileage 60,835 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota Certified Used Vehicle
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.909 Axle Ratio
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...
430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Floor mats
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: Deluxe Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, dual USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" monitor and advanced voice recognition
TACOMA TRD SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Navigation System, 7" display screen, Garage Door Opener, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS), Smart Key System, Coloured Grille, TRD Decals, Wheel Locks, LED Daytime Running Lights, Dual-Zone Air Conditioning, Wheels: 17...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
