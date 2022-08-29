Menu
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

50,577 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

TRENDLINE

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

TRENDLINE

Location

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

50,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9097162
  • Stock #: 222911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 50,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Trendline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
PURE WHITE
TITAN BLACK LUCY CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

