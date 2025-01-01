2019 Volkswagen Golf

Menu
Vehicle Description

2019 VW Golf GTI Autobahn 6-Speed Manual | One Owner | No Accidents | Winter Tires Included
Key Features:
Autobahn Package
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth
Navigation, Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring, Driver Assistance Package
Excellent Service History
Second Set of Winter Tires on VW Alloy Rims
One Owner, Clean Title, No Accidents


Hot Hatch Done Right:
The 2019 GTI Autobahn delivers everything enthusiasts lovetight handling, a slick 6-speed manual, and everyday comfort. Its the top trim for a reason, with premium features inside and out.


Clean, Well-Cared For, and Fully Equipped:
This one-owner GTI is accident-free and has been properly maintained. With a second set of winter tires on OEM alloys, it's ready to grip through any season.


Our Take:
The GTI Autobahn is the perfect mix of fun and function. Its fast, refined, and packed with featuresideal for drivers who want a car thats as practical as it is fun to drive.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

