2019 Volkswagen Golf

46,005 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5727255
  • Stock #: P9646
  • VIN: 3VW117AU8KM517720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P9646
  • Mileage 46,005 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Golf SportWagen has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer.* Drive Your Volkswagen Golf SportWagen in Luxury with These Packages*Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Golf SportWagen come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration

