2019 Volkswagen Golf

204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
This Volkswagen Golf SportWagen has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer.* Drive Your Volkswagen Golf SportWagen in Luxury with These Packages*Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Golf SportWagen come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!
