Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

33,505 KM

Details Description

$44,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 7679530
  2. 7679530
  3. 7679530
Contact Seller

$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

33,505KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7679530
  • Stock #: F47EJV
  • VIN: WVWVA7AU6KW154239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,505 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2018 Lexus RX 350 NA...
 49,171 KM
$43,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 43,134 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2015 Porsche Macan S...
 83,262 KM
$41,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory