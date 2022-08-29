Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

35,630 KM

Details Description Features

$26,751

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

R | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS |

Location

35,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9243787
  • Stock #: 278660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,630 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local One Owner * All Wheel Drive * BLACK STYLING PACKAGE (19-Inch Black Pretoria Alloy Wheels, Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps) * DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE (Park Distance Control w/ Front & Rear Sensors, Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go, Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking & Pedestrian Monitoring, Light Assist - Automatic High Beam Control) * Sport Shock Absorbers w/ Active Damping Control * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters * Backup Camera * Digital Instrument Cluster * Start/Stop Engine System * Leather Seats * Power Driver Seat * Heated Front Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Display * Premium Fender Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers w/ Heated Washer Nozzles * LED Headlights w/ Front Cornering Lights * LED Tail Lights * Illuminated Door Sill Plates * Brushed Stainless Steel Foot Pedals

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
DEEP BLACK PEARL
Requires Subscription
TITAN BLACK VIENNA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
BLACK STYLING PACKAGE -inc: carbon fibre mirror caps Wheels: 19" x 8" Black Pretoria Alloy
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Traffic Alert Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking pedestrian monitoring Light Assist automatic high beam control Lane Assist Park Distance C...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

