2019 Volkswagen Golf
R | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS |
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
$26,751
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9243787
- Stock #: 278660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,630 KM
Vehicle Description
* Local One Owner * All Wheel Drive * BLACK STYLING PACKAGE (19-Inch Black Pretoria Alloy Wheels, Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps) * DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE (Park Distance Control w/ Front & Rear Sensors, Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go, Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking & Pedestrian Monitoring, Light Assist - Automatic High Beam Control) * Sport Shock Absorbers w/ Active Damping Control * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters * Backup Camera * Digital Instrument Cluster * Start/Stop Engine System * Leather Seats * Power Driver Seat * Heated Front Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Display * Premium Fender Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers w/ Heated Washer Nozzles * LED Headlights w/ Front Cornering Lights * LED Tail Lights * Illuminated Door Sill Plates * Brushed Stainless Steel Foot Pedals
Vehicle Features
