Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT <a href=tel:2049905659>2049905659</a> PRIOR TO COMING IN!</p><p>2019 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE FULLY LOADED 1.4L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 163,600kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), PUSH TO START. FRONT HEATED LEATHER SEATING, REAR HEATED SEATS, ACTIVE CRUISE, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! Only $17,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.</p>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

163,600 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
11998897

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 11998897
  2. 11998897
  3. 11998897
  4. 11998897
  5. 11998897
  6. 11998897
  7. 11998897
  8. 11998897
  9. 11998897
  10. 11998897
  11. 11998897
  12. 11998897
  13. 11998897
  14. 11998897
  15. 11998897
  16. 11998897
  17. 11998897
  18. 11998897
  19. 11998897
  20. 11998897
  21. 11998897
  22. 11998897
  23. 11998897
  24. 11998897
  25. 11998897
  26. 11998897
  27. 11998897
  28. 11998897
  29. 11998897
  30. 11998897
  31. 11998897
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,600KM
VIN 3VWE57BU6KM222765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,600 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN!

2019 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE FULLY LOADED 1.4L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 163,600kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), PUSH TO START. FRONT HEATED LEATHER SEATING, REAR HEATED SEATS, ACTIVE CRUISE, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! Only $17,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4 136,500 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee OVERLAND HEMI for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee OVERLAND HEMI 127,500 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Durango RT 5.7L HEMI for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Dodge Durango RT 5.7L HEMI 211,500 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta