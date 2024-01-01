$17,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 163,600 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN!
2019 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE FULLY LOADED 1.4L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 163,600kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), PUSH TO START. FRONT HEATED LEATHER SEATING, REAR HEATED SEATS, ACTIVE CRUISE, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! Only $17,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
Vehicle Features
204-990-5659