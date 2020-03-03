Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,364KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4807182
  • Stock #: 253940
  • VIN: 3VWG57BU7KM017075
Exterior Colour
Pure White
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000. This Volkswagen Jetta has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*Get Your Money's Worth for this Volkswagen Jetta with These Options *DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, stop and go, Light Assist (Automatic High Beam Control), Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Traffic Alert Include lane assist , TITAN BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, PURE WHITE, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7J Tornado Diamond Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: Remote Start, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/55R17 All Season.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Jetta come see us at St James Volkswagen, 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1. Just minutes away!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • PURE WHITE
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription
  • DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking Adaptive Cruise Control stop and go Light Assist (Automatic High Beam Control) Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Traffic Alert Include lane assist
  • TITAN BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

