670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000. This Volkswagen Jetta has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.*Get Your Money's Worth for this Volkswagen Jetta with These Options *DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, stop and go, Light Assist (Automatic High Beam Control), Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Traffic Alert Include lane assist , TITAN BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, PURE WHITE, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7J Tornado Diamond Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: Remote Start, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/55R17 All Season.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Jetta come see us at St James Volkswagen, 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1. Just minutes away!
