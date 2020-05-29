+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
This Volkswagen Jetta has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Rama Diamond Alloy (Dual-Tone), Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* Critics Agree*KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000.*These Packages Will Make Your Volkswagen Jetta Highline the Envy of Onlookers*Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9