2019 Volkswagen Jetta

26,947 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5546139
  • Stock #: 255850E
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU3KM137706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, Highline Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC
Requires Subscription
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking Adaptive Cruise Control stop and go Light Assist (Automatic High Beam Control) Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Traffic Alert Include lane assist
TITAN BLACK LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

